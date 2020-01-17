Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.59 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

