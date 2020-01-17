Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

