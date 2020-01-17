Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

