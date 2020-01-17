Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

