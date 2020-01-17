First Financial Corp IN Sells 7,134 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

