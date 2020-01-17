Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

DC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.83 ($2.18).

DC stock opened at GBX 145.45 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

