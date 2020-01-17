DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.12 million and a PE ratio of 31.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.44.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

