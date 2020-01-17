easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Main First Bank raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.49) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.