Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,334.50 ($17.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.28 million and a PE ratio of 30.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,082.81. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

