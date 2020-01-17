Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FLO opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson purchased 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

