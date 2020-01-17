Peel Hunt Boosts Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target to GBX 7,000

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) target price for the company.

LON:GAW opened at GBX 6,928.80 ($91.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,027.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,084.23. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group will post 17599.9990953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

