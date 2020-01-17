Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 820 ($10.79). Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPOR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 776.94 ($10.22).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 920.80 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 852.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.81. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

