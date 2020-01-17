Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) target price on the stock.

GYS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of GYS stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a one year high of GBX 818 ($10.76).

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 34,900 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.