Gateley (LON:GTLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 252

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its price target upped by FinnCap from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

GTLY opened at GBX 214 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.73. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 139.98 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

