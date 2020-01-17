Gateley (LON:GTLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 252

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its price target upped by FinnCap from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

GTLY opened at GBX 214 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.73. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 139.98 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

