ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $52.31 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

