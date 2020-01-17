AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 617 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

