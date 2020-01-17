General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,736,000 after buying an additional 138,649 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

