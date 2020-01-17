Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

Paypal stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

