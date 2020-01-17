AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.37 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.82 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0223 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

