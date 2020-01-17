Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $259,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

