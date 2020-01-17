AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $183.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.39 and a 1 year high of $183.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

