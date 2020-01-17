AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 132,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5989 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.