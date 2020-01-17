AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,471 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4972 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

