AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $97.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $97.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.9993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

