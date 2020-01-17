AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,381 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

