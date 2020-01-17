AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,313 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

