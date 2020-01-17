Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

