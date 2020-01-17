AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,149 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

