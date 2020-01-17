AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.