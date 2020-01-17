AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,177 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 35.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.