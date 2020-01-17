AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Metlife by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Metlife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

MET stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.