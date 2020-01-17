Delaney Dennis R Sells 230 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

