Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pattern Energy Group worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

