AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

