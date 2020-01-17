Delaney Dennis R Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,841,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,819.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,174.02.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

