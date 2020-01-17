IMS Capital Management Acquires 3,587 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 8,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

