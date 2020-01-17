Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 8th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

