Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

