Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.