Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

T stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

