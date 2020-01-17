Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

