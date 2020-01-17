Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

