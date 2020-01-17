Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,819.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,817.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
