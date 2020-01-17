Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,819.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,817.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

