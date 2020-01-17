Broderick Brian C Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

