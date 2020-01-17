Broderick Brian C Buys 1,761 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

