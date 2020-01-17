Broderick Brian C Buys 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

