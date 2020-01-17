Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

