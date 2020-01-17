Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

