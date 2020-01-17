Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.