Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

